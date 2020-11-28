By Vafa Ismayilova

A number of the world`s leading news portals have broadcast documentary "How Khankendi became Stepanakert" in different languages.

Produced by the State Translation Center, the documentary was broadcast by Turkey's Alternatiftarih, Egypt's Al-Wasila News, Asia Al-Yaum, Nile-News, Iraq's Iraq-News, United Arab Emirates' Sada Online, Palestine's Bayader, Kuwait's" 8-press, China's Alharir.info, Ukraine's Kievinform, Spain's Turaz.es websites.

Based on documentary archives, the film tells the ancient history of Khankendi, the Armenians' policy of Armenization of Karabakh, including the ancient Azerbaijani city of Khankendi and their brutalities against the local population.

A trilateral agreement signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on November 10 ended the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Ninety-four Azerbaijani civilians were killed and hundreds of others injured in Armenia's armed attacks between September 27 - November 10.

The Azerbaijani army liberated several cities and nearly 300 of its settlements and villages as well as some strategic heights from the occupation of Armenian forces during 44 days.

About 20 per cent of Azerbaijan's territory – including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions – had been under Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

Armenia failed to implement four UN Security Council resolutions that urged the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the invading forces from the occupied territories.

.Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev hailed the trilateral agreement as a victory for his country and a defeat for Armenia, saying Baku's military success enabled it to gain an upper hand to end the three-decade occupation of its territory.

