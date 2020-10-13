By Trend

The Tor-M2KM anti-aircraft missile system, ordered by Armenia from Russia in December 2019, has today been destroyed by the Azerbaijani army, Trend reports on Oct. 13.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan himself announced about the purchase of the Tor-M2KM anti-aircraft missile system by Armenia in December 2019 in a social network. Pashinyan even took and shared "selfies" near military equipment.

Then Pashinyan stated that Armenia is the second customer of the Tor-M2KM air defense system after India.

According to the Ministry of Defense, as a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijani army in different directions of the front, a lot of servicemen and military equipment of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed and disabled. Among them, there is one Tor-M2KM air defense missile system.

Moreover, three BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers, one ZSU-23-4 Shilka lightly armored self-propelled, radar-guided anti-aircraft weapon system, two BMP-2 second-generation, amphibious infantry fighting vehicles, three 2A36 Giatsint-B cannons, one KS-19 anti-aircraft gun, one D-20 howitzer, three UAVs, as well as several military vehicles of the Armenian armed forces, which did not comply with the humanitarian ceasefire regime, were destroyed and disabled.

