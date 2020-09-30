By Trend

President of France Emmanuel Macron plans to hold phone talks with his Russian and US counterparts, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, to discuss ways to resolve the situation in Nagorno Karabakh.

He made the statement on September 30 at a press conference during his visit to Latvia, Trend reports referring to TASS.

“This topic is being dealt with by an international competent group of mediators, the Minsk Group, which includes France, Russia, and the US,” the president said. “We are in contact with our partners from the first hours [of the aggravation of the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh] at the level of foreign ministers and at my level. Tonight I plan to contact President Putin and, I think, tomorrow with President Trump on this topic in order to exchange views and propose a solution to the situation.”

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 06:00 (GMT+4).

The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population.

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said Sept. 27, 2020, that Ashaghi Abdulrahmanli, Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli district, Boyuk Marjanli and Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil district were liberated.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

