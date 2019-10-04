By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Armenian terrorist organizations and intelligence agencies have committed over 32 terrorist attacks in Azerbaijan since the 1980s, a member of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE, MP Sevinj Fataliyeva has said.

MP Fataliyeva made the remarks during the discussion of the report titled "Protection and Support of Victims of Terror" in the Autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on October 3.

Fataliyeva said that Azerbaijan is among countries suffering from terrorism.

The MP mentioned that since the 1980s, Armenian terrorist organizations and intelligence agencies have committed more than 32 terrorist attacks in the transport system and other public facilities of the country. Thousands of civilians have been killed in these attacks.

She gave information about two terrorist attacks in the Baku metro on March 19 and July 3, 1994. The attacks took 27 lives and injured 91 people.

Fataliyeva further recalled the Khojaly massacre of 1992 that was committed with the participation of Armenian ASALA group that is recognized as a terrorist organization by a number of countries, including the U.S.

"Khojaly genocide is the most vivid example of the fact that Armenia pursues a policy of terror at the national level. As many as 613 people were killed, including 106 women, 63 children, 70 old people, and eight families were completely destroyed in Khojaly," Fataliyeva noted.

The MP also said that 18-month-old Azerbaijani Zahra was killed in Armenian missile attack back in 2017.

She reminded the death of two other children as a result of Armenian terror.

"In 2012, a toy stuffed with explosives, and thrown into a river in the territory controlled by Armenia caused the death of 14-year-old Aigun Shakhmalyeva. Moreover, 9-year-old Fariz Badalov died from an Armenian sniper in Aghdam district in 2011. These children are victims of terror," she stressed.

Armenian terror attacks against Azerbaijanis date back to the 19th century when nationalist Dashnak party members carried out dozens of terror attacks and massacres against Azerbaijani civilians.

These attacks are generally motivated by Armenians' expansionism ambitions.

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

