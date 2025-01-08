Ministry urges flu vaccination & prevention measures to combat respiratory infections

8 January 2025 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

If several family members fall ill within a short period of time and the symptoms they exhibit are more likely to indicate the flu or another respiratory viral infection, it is important to take action.

Azernews reports that Tayyar Eyvazov, a specialist-expert at the Ministry of Health and an infectious disease specialist, shared these insights during a live broadcast on the Ministry’s official Instagram account.

According to Eyvazov, influenza is the most dangerous among these infections, and its specific prevention method is vaccination.

"Currently, through the Ministry of Health, effective and safe influenza vaccines have been brought to our country and distributed to medical institutions providing outpatient care. To protect public health and prevent cases of acute respiratory viral infections, the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan urges citizens in high-risk groups to get vaccinated against seasonal influenza."

People wishing to receive the influenza vaccine can visit state medical institutions that provide outpatient services, either in their place of residence or work. It is important to note that this vaccine is also suitable for young children, pregnant women, and the elderly. When someone who has been vaccinated on time contracts the flu, the disease is usually asymptomatic or mild. As a result, severe complications are rare, and more serious issues are almost non-existent.

Furthermore, to prevent the spread of infection within the family and minimize the risk to other family members, the first person to fall ill should be isolated at home. Only one family member should provide care, and the patient's room should be regularly ventilated. Items used by the patient should be separated and disinfected. Experience shows that these simple measures can effectively prevent the spread of infection within the household.

The expert also emphasized that sending a sick child to school or kindergarten is not advisable.

"Especially in closed spaces, masks should be worn, and hand and respiratory hygiene protocols should be strictly followed. It is also important to manage chronic conditions, lead a healthy lifestyle, eat a balanced diet, and ensure adequate intake of vitamins and minerals. By keeping the immune system active and minimizing stress, even if we do get sick, we can recover faster and reduce the risk of complications."