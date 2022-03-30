By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 62 new COVID-19 cases, 46 patients have recovered, and four patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 791,876 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 781,865 of them have recovered, and 9,691 people have died. Currently, 320 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,122 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,697,184 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 16,678 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on March 30.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 965 citizens, the second one to 1,874 citizens, the third dose and the next doses to 13,104 citizens. Some 735 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,441,710 vaccine doses were administered, 5,323,392 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,823,150 people - the second dose, 3,067,193 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 227,975 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

