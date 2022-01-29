By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 4,268 new COVID-19 cases, 1,486 patients have recovered, and 17 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 651,341 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 622,672 of them have recovered, and 8,700 people have died. Currently, 19,969 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 15,091 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,134,952 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 34,546 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 29, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 2,945 citizens, the second one - 1,889 citizens and the booster dose – 29,712.

Totally, up until now, 11,971,021 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,228,014 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,740,859 people - the second dose while 2,002,148 people – the booster dose.

