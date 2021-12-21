By Trend

Verification of COVID passports in shopping centers of Azerbaijan will be speeded up through new systems, Trend reports on Dec. 21.

The systems for accelerated verification of COVID passports have been installed at the entrances of 28 Mall, Ganjlik Mall, Deniz Mall, Port Baku Mall, and Ganja Mall, which will eliminate crowding and simplify the verification process.

By scanning the QR code indicated on the COVID passport, or by swiping an identity card through the device, the visitors will be able to get to shopping centers faster. The screen will display the information of a citizen who, without waiting, will be able to move on.

---

