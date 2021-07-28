By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 750 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on July 28.

Some 134 patients have recovered and 3 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 341,933 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 332,393 patients have recovered, 5,014 people have died. Currently, 4,526 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 11,058 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 4,003,650 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 4,714,039 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 2,731,114 citizens, and the second one to 1,982,925 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 81,690 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

