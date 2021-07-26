By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 272 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on July 26.

Some 80 patients have recovered and 3 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 340,715 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 332,136 patients have recovered, 5,009 people have died. Currently, 3,570 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 5,616 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,980,697 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 4,564,329 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 2,654,273 citizens, and the second one to 1,910,056 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 432 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

