By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 145 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on February 18.

Some 155 patients have recovered and 3 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 232,636 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 227,271 patients have recovered, 3,190 people have died. Currently, 2,175 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,216 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,528,610 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

