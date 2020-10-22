By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 825 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on October 22.

Some 171 patients have recovered and 6 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 47,418 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 40,619 patients have recovered, 648 people have died. Currently, 6,151 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,457 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,260,193 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz