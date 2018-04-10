By Trend

New hospitals will be built in six cities of Azerbaijan in 2018, said Jeyhun Mammadov, director of the Center for Healthcare and Reforms under the Ministry of Healthcare of Azerbaijan.

He made the remarks at the Azerbaijan-Germany business forum dedicated to health tourism in Baku April 10.

Mammadov noted that over the past years, more than 600 medical institutions have been built or repaired in the country.

“Thus, conditions are created in every city of Azerbaijan to provide high-quality medical care,” he added.

More than 130 companies engaged in health tourism are taking part in the business forum.

---

