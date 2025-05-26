Baku hosts global conference to tackle Islamophobia and break down stereotypes [PHOTOS]

26 May 2025 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

A two-day international conference titled “Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas” kicked off in Baku on May 26, gathering international scholars, policymakers, religious leaders, and civil society representatives to address the growing issue of Islamophobia worldwide, Azernews reports.

Held in recognition of the third anniversary of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, the event is co-organized by the Baku International Multiculturalism Centre, the Center of Analysis of International Relations, and the Baku Initiative Group.

The conference is supported by a number of prominent international partners, including the G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), the Doha International Center for Interfaith Dialogue (DICID), the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCF), the Council of Muslim Elders, the Central Council of Muslims of Germany, the European Muslim Leaders’ Assembly (EULEMA), and the International Muslim Forum.

At the opening ceremony, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration, delivered an address on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev to the conference participants, underlining Azerbaijan’s commitment to promoting dialogue, tolerance, and inclusivity on the global stage.

The main objective of the conference is to provide a robust academic and policy-oriented platform to examine rising anti-Muslim sentiment and bias around the world, and to facilitate strategies for countering discrimination, hate speech, and cultural stigmatization.

Participants from nearly 40 countries are taking part in the event, including international experts, academics, religious figures, and representatives of NGOs. Throughout the conference, panel sessions will focus on a wide array of topics, such as:

Global Trends in Islamophobia: Challenges and Responses

Anti-Muslim Hatred in Politics: Legal Frameworks and Advocacy Strategies

Islamophobia in Different Contexts: Regional Perspectives

Media and Digital Platforms: The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Reinforcing Bias

Women, Identity, and Stereotypes: Navigating Religious and Cultural Prejudices

Institutionalization of Anti-Muslim Legislation in Europe

Preserving Islamic Cultural Heritage in a Changing World

Youth Call for Inclusion: Combating Bias and Misconceptions

The Baku conference underscores Azerbaijan’s ongoing efforts to foster multiculturalism and mutual respect, while encouraging meaningful international dialogue to combat Islamophobia and promote peaceful coexistence.