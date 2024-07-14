Registration opens for classic car parade in Baku

14 July 2024 10:33 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

On August 25, Baku will host a parade and exhibition of classic cars, organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF), Azernews reports.

The parade will feature cars manufactured before 1984. Classic car owners who wish to participate can register by emailing [email protected] or calling (+99450) 295 01 00 until August 15.

Prior to the parade, a classic car exhibition will be held in the seaside National Park. Along with cars registered with the AAF, the parade will include some classic cars from the Heydar Aliyev Center's permanent exhibition. The parade route will cover the seaside National Park, Heydar Aliyev Center, and Dreamland Golf Club. Each car, with its distinctive appearance and nostalgic charm, will also captivate with its unique history.

At the conclusion of the route, a classic car exhibition will take place at Dreamland Golf Club. Attendees will have the chance to take beautiful photos with the cars and learn about their history and features. Additionally, a retro-style concert and entertainment program featuring famous performers will be held at Dreamland Golf Club. Winners will be selected in various categories, including quizzes, clothing, and cars.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz