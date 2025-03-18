National Library launches book exhibition dedicated to People's Writer Suleyman Rahimov

Azerbaijan National Library has inaugurated both a virtual and traditional book exhibition titled "People's Writer Suleyman Rahimov-125" to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the renowned Azerbaijani writer Suleyman Rahimov, Azernews reports.

The virtual exhibition showcases photographs, reflections from notable individuals, accolades, and works that illuminate Rahimov's life and artistic contributions in both Azerbaijani and other languages. Interested users can explore the exhibition through the provided online link.

Meanwhile, the traditional book exhibition features Rahimov's literary works, as well as books he has edited or introduced, accompanied by literature about his life and career in multiple languages.

Suleyman Rahimov holds a significant place in the evolution of prose within Azerbaijani literature. Born on March 22, 1900, in Ayin village, Gubadli district, he completed his primary education locally and later graduated from the history and social sciences faculty of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Sciences (now known as the Pedagogical University).

Recognized primarily as a novelist, Rahimov's name is synonymous with the rise and growth of the Azerbaijani novel in the 1930s. His literary legacy includes multi-volume works such as "Shamo" and "Saclı," with important pieces like "Mehman," "Güzgügöl əfsanəsi," "Arpaçay əfsanəsi," "Gülən balıq," "Ovqan və ilan," and "Kəsilməyən kişnərti" highlighting his creativity.