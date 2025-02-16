State Examination Center to hold multiple exams on February 16

16 February 2025 13:34 (UTC+04:00)

On February 16, the State Examination Center (SEC) will conduct the civil service continuation exam for the AB, AC, and BA, BB job groups for administrative management positions, Azernews reports, citing the SEC.

Additionally, the entrance exam for the BB job subgroup for type B administrative positions in the civil service will take place.

The SEC is also organizing a PhD exam in foreign languages for applicants currently studying or who have completed doctoral, dissertation, and post-graduate studies in Baku and Nakhchivan.

Furthermore, the SEC will hold the first stage of the entrance exam for master's degrees at higher education institutions. A total of 21,926 bachelors have applied to participate, with 20,057 taking the exam in the Azerbaijani section and 1,869 in the Russian section.

Among the participants, 14,017 are current year graduates, 7,909 are from previous years, and 49 are foreign citizens.