Baku Choreography Academy leaves spectators in awe at Gabala festival [PHOTOS]

Within the program of the Gabala "Winter Tale" International Music Festival, the next concert program was presented on February 8 at the Gabala Cultural Center with the participation of students of the Baku Choreography Academy.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that before the concert, Professor of the Uzeyir Hajibeyli Baku Music Academy, People's Artist Zahra Guliyeva spoke and provided brief information about the history of the ballet genre.

Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs of the Baku Choreographic Academy, Acting Rector, Honored Artist Naila Mammadzadeh said it was their first performance at the Gabala festival.

"This is the first time we are performing at the festival held in Gabala. We are very excited. The Baku Choreographic Academy has its own gift for the "Winter Tale" festival. We worked hard. We hope that the audience will like our concert."

At the concert, the students of the academy performed "Dance of the Maidens" from U. Hajibeyli's opera "Koroglu", "Cheng", a waltz from P.I. Tchaikovsky's ballet "The Nutcracker", a variation of the Sugar Plum Fairy, S. Hajibeyov's symphonic composition "Caravan", Niyazi's "Return", a fragment from F. Amirov's "Azerbaijani Capriccio", "Lyric Dance", "Adagio", "Dance of the Beauty" from G. Garayev's ballet "Seven Beauties" and other choreographic compositions, as well as Georgian and Uzbek dances, which were met with great interest by the audience.