National Art Museum presents immersive performance"Love Room: Ali and Nino's Ball" [PHOTOS]

15 January 2025 13:05 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan National Art Museum has presented an immersive performance titled "Love Room: Ali and Nino's Ball" based on the world-famous novel "Ali and Nino" by writer Kurban Said, Azernews reports.

This unique performance, directed by Ilgar Safat, telling an unforgettable love story, was presented by the actors of the Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theater.

Murad Ismayilov and Sema Valiyeva played the roles of Ali and Nino. Honored Artists of Azerbaijan Magsud Mammadov, Salman Bayramov, Elmira Aslanova, and Elena Spitsyna played other roles. The production designer of the performance is Mustafa Mustafayev, and the choreographer is Nigar Rzayeva. The staging based on the motifs of the work belongs to Valentina Reznikova.

The ball took its participants on a journey into a mystical atmosphere where different values ​​of the East and the West merge. Each guest became a part of this unique night and felt like a hero of an eternal love story.

The evening, where guests dressed in costumes reflecting the Eastern elegance and European elegance of the Ali and Nino era, created a wonderful atmosphere in the museum. They performed small scenes from the play “Ali and Nino” currently being performed on the stage of the theater and dances of the period.

At the end of the immersive performance, attended by Deputy Culture Minister Murad Huseynov, Advisor to the Culture Minister Jahangir Salimkhanov, and other well-known figures, the Director of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum Shirin Malikova made a speech and expressed her gratitude to the actors and guests and expressed her hope that such interesting and unique events would continue in such a beautiful art space.

In their speeches, the Director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theater Adalat Hajiyev, and the director of the performance Ilgar Safat expressed their gratitude to the organizers of the event and invited the guests to the theater's performances.

The participants of the evening, where mysterious feelings and emotions prevailed, left the museum with unforgettable impressions.

Photo Credits: Vugar Imanov

Media partners of the event are Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az, and Azernews.Az