Republican Youth Library holds exhibition dedicated to Memorial Day [PHOTOS]

Jafar Jabbarli Republican Youth Library has presented traditional and virtual book exhibition on the occasion of Memorial Day (September 27), Azernews reports.

The virtual exhibition presents photo and video images of the first days of the war, and fragments from President Ilham Aliyev's television speeches.

The exhibition prepared by library staff features over 20 books published from 2020 to the present about the 44-day Patriotic War, which is one of the brightest and most glorious pages of Azerbaijani history.

It includes short annotations for works such as "The Chronicles of Victory," "Our Victory History," "Chronicles of Heroism," "Patriotic War: Ganja Martyrs," "Lessons in Diplomacy from 44 Days," "The History of the Patriotic War: The Factor of Personality," "44 Days in Real-Time," "Victory Memoirs," and "The Great Return," among others, as well as samples from periodicals.

Moreover, a traditional book exhibition titled "September 27- Remembrance Day" has been organized at the Republican Youth Library.

The exhibition displays books about the 44-day Patriotic War and features a bulletin prepared by library staff titled "The Brightest Page of Our Statehood History."

The bulletin titled "The Brightest Page of Our Statehood History" includes images and annotated bibliographic descriptions of 43 publications (30 in Azerbaijani, 6 in Turkish, 4 in Russian, 3 in English) that have been published regarding the 44-day Patriotic War, official documents, and descriptions of 207 articles (125 in Azerbaijani, 83 in Russian) published in the periodical press, as well as a collection of poems about the Patriotic War.

The book descriptions are arranged in alphabetical order, while the periodical materials are presented in reverse chronological order.

To explore the exhibition closely, you can follow the link.

Memorial Day in Azerbaijan is a public holiday for honoring and mourning the military personnel, who died while defending the occupied Azerbaijani lands during the 2020 Second Garabagh War.

Established under President Ilham Aliyev's decree, Remembrance Day is held in Azerbaijan on September 27, the day when the war with Armenia broke out.

The day honors the memory of martyrs, soldiers, and officers, who heroically fought in the Second Garabagh War and liberated territories from the Armenian occupation.

