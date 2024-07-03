Filmmakers Union holds screenplay competition

3 July 2024 12:19 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union has announced the finalists of the screenplay competition "People of the Rear Front", Azernews reports.

Around 50 scenarios were accepted for the competition. By the decision of the jury consisting of film director Vagif Azeryar, screenwriter, pedagogue Nadir Badalov, director, producer Ali Isa Jabbarov, screenwriter, trainer Parviz Mammadov, film critic Sevda Sultanova, 13 scenarios were admitted to the second stage.

The winning scripts will be announced on the eve of the National Cinema Day, August 2. Prizes for the winning scenarios are 2000 AZN for the first place, 1500 AZN for the second place, and 1000 AZN for the third place.

It is planned to hold regular script contests to increase the dramaturgical quality of films. AKI plans to hold training sessions for filmmakers before the competition in order to increase the participants' knowledge of screenwriting techniques.

Founded in 2012, Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union (AUF) focuses on development of local cinema as an integral part of national culture and world cinema.

Azerbaijani cinema has come to be an internationally recognized modern art enjoying a huge popularity and recognition at international film festivals, which frequently award the national films.

Over the past years, more than 300 films and 1,200 documentaries, as well as hundreds of cartoons were filmed.

The Azerbaijan Union of Film-makers is a member of the Confederation of Unions of Cinematographers of the CIS and Baltic States.

