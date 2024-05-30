Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, designer Gulnara Khalilova present joint project [PHOTO]

30 May 2024 17:48 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and Cizgi by Gulnara Khalilova have a project "Faces of Garabagh (Qarabağın cizgiləri), Azernews reports.

The project presentation took place at Nizami Cinema Center and International Mugham Center.

The event is dedicated to the Azerbaijan Independence Day (May 28). The exhibition features 22 silk-screen portraits of prominent personalities from Garabagh, reflecting Azerbaijan's rich heritage and social life, music and literature. Work on the project lasted for more than three years.

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktota Raimkulova, first president of the Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva and head of the Azerbaijan Center for National Clothing, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History Gulnara Khalilova noted that the project will contribute to the preservation of the history, culture and national values ​​of Azerbaijan, the transfer of precious heritage to future generations, aimed to wider propaganda of the national and spiritual values ​​of the Turkic peoples, the Garabagh heritage and its outstanding personalities at the international level.

The author of the idea and designer of the project is Gulnara Khalilova, the illustrator is Vusala Zeynalova.

The exhibitions aroused great interest among the guests.

