Ulviyya Akhundova's exhibition "Comfort Zone" opens in Baku [PHOTOS]

Staying in your comfort zone allows you to draw on experience you've gained while new experiences can cause pause and trepidation, keeping in one's comfort zone inspires confidence and limits anxiety.

Ulviyya Akhundova's Comfort Zone exhibition offers a captivating journey into the world of relaxation and cherished memories from her travels. Through a diverse range of artistic styles, Ulviyya skillfully captures the essence of comfort and the beauty found in moments of tranquility. Her works reflect the external landscapes of her travels and delve into the internal landscapes of emotions and memories, creating a compelling narrative that resonates with the viewer's own experiences of finding solace and joy in life's simple pleasures.

Comfort Zone is a captivating experience designed to transport viewers to a space of ease, comfort, and nostalgia. The concept of the "comfort zone" signifies a place or situation where one feels safe, relaxed, and at home. Ulviyya's artworks are masterfully crafted to evoke feelings of warmth, security, and contentment, inviting you to immerse yourself in the beauty of cherished memories and the bliss of relaxation.

Ulviyya Akhundova believes that art is an essential part of her life. Through her work, she expresses her emotions and shares stories from her subconscious, portraying various experiences, emotions, and fragments of life. These experiences and significant events have a special meaning for her, intertwining with the narrative of her journeys and leaving a profound imprint on her life path. Her art can be described as a philosophical exploration of existence.

We are excited to invite all art lovers to attend the official opening of Ulviyya Akhundova’s solo exhibition Comfort Zone on May 29 at 6 PM in the Vajiha Samadova Gallery of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan. The exhibition showcases over 40 of the artist’ paintings and runs until June 5, 2024.

Ulviyya Akhundova, born in Baku in 2000, is a versatile artist, painter, curator, and art business consultant. She studied Fine Art Painting at the University of the Arts in London and completed her master's degree in Art Business at Sotheby's Institute of Art.

By 2024, she had become a prominent figure in the art scene and a member of the Union of Artists in Azerbaijan. Ulviyya has curated three exhibitions from 2020 to 2023 and held a solo exhibition titled "DETENTE" in December 2023, showcasing her unique vision and artistic prowess. Her multifaceted roles in the art world bridge creativity with strategic insight and foster meaningful dialogues through her art.

