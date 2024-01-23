Ganja to host Emil Afrasiab's jazz evening dedicated to Vagif Mustafazade

23 January 2024 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall will host a solo concert by the laureate of international competitions, Honoured Artist Emil Afrasiyab, on March 18.

The concert "Jazz Evening" is dedicated to the 84th anniversary of Vagif Mustafazade (1940-1979), outstanding pianist and founder of the musical direction of the jazz-mugham genre, Azernews reports.

At the concert, Emil Afrasiyab will perform Vagif Mustafazade's compositions as well as his own improvisations.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office of the Ganja State Philharmonic and online at iTicket.az.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz