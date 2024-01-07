Avanqard Chamber Orchestra to present Kinokonsert show

7 January 2024 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Avanqard Chamber Orchestra will present a Kinokonsert vocal and instrumental multimedia show. The show will take place at the Baku Music Academy's Opera Studio on February 24 at 19:00, Azernews reports.

The evening was co-organized by Art-East Media Group in partnership with AzerbaijanFilm Studio and the State Cinema Fund. The concert program will feature musical works from outstanding examples of national cinema, accompanied by the Avangard chamber orchestra and dance groups.

To purchase tickets online, please visit the following link:

https://iticket.az/events/concerts/kinokonsert-multimedia-sou/107155?fbclid=IwAR1xJD8oKru_nWn0d27pZeX0q5ZNhgZonwTropJIekoU7Vy_MRcYJ2ng1TQ

Notably, the Avanqard Chamber Orchestra consists of 21 professional musicians, directed by conductor Arif Aslanov and composer Tamilla Akhadova.

The orchestra has taken part in a number of major presentations, evoking positive responses. Its repertoire includes more than sixty soundtracks from films and animations.

The show included choreographic numbers and theatrical special effects.

In February, Avanqard Chamber Orchestra presented a fascinating "CinemaHit" show in Baku.

The colorful show took place at the State Security Service's Culture Centre.

In 2021, Avanqard Chamber Orchestra delighted the audience with the stunning show "Music Projector".

