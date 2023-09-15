Talent contest "Baku Autumn - 2023. 35 years later" starts tomorrow [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

15 September 2023 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

A talent competition "Baku Autumn - 2023. 35 years later" will start in Baku on September 16 with the general sponsorship of Nizami Boutique House.

The project is being implemented with the support of Best Cast Talent Agency & Golden Arts entertainment, the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan State Committee on Work with Diaspora, Azernews reports. The author of the project and director is Sevinj Karimova, the organizer is Sabina Hasanova.

The competition covers five areas - vocals, choreography, original genre, musical groups and composing. Thanks to the diaries published on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@Baki.Payizi?si=rDyn93riEyx0UPfS), viewers can get to know the competition participants better

The jury of the first round included People's Artists Mubariz Tagiyev, Aygun Kazimova, Zulfiya Khanbabaeva, Enver Sadigov, Honored Artist Emil Afrasiyab, pop singer Ilgar Khayal and Doctor of Philosophy in art history Maryam Babayeva.

The first round will be available on AzTV channel on September 16 and 17 at 15.00, replayed on Mədəniyyət TV- on the same days at 23.00. "Baku Autumn - 2023. 35 years later" will be shown on Saturdays and Sundays.

The gala concert of the project will take place at the Heydar Aliyev Palace on November 3, at 19.00

To purchase tickets, please visit: https://iticket.az/events/concerts/baku-autumn-2023-gala-concer/100234

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.

