National Carpet Museum enriches its collection with new exhibits [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has enriched its collection with new exhibits.

From July 21 to July 31, the Carpet Museum was closed to the public amid the maintenance work, Azernews reports. The museum reopened its doors to visitors on August 1.

The Carpet Museum visitors have a chance to enjoy new exhibits, which include luxurious, exquisite carpets that have not been shown before.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum, initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution in popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with beautiful pile carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while Karabakh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

The Carpet Museum also focuses on cooperation with the world leading museum organizations.

The exhibition "Echo of Soviet Azerbaijan. Carpet. Embroidery. Poster " held at the Museum of Oriental Art in Moscow in partnership with the Mardjani Foundation and the exhibition named "Azerbaijani carpets in the collection of the Museum of Turkish and Islamic Art held in Istanbul are among such projects.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won Travelers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row last year.

The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.

This year, the Carpet Museum is waiting for another significant event in its history. After so many years, the Carpet Museum's Shusha brand will start its activity in Karabakh.

Founded in 1987, the museum was transferred to Baku amid the Armenian occupation of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region. Since that time, the Shusha museum branch has been operating in the Carpet Museum's main building. Now the preparations are in full swing.

