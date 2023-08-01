Jam Group looking to delight Baku audience with more of its colourful programs [EXCLUSIVE]

1 August 2023 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has a live music scene. Many cultural events take place in the country throughout the year.

Events range from arts festivals to theatrical performances, sports and activities for kids and adults.

Jam Group Event Agency is actively engaged in organizing large-scale cultural and sports events.

Thanks to the company, Azerbaijani audiences saw musicals for the first time.

In his interview with AZERNEWS, head of Jam Group Aziz Azizov spoke about Jam Group's activities and the agency's upcoming projects.

Q: What are the main areas of Jam Group's activities?

A: Founded by me Rauf Musaev, Jam Group Event Agency is engaged in organizing various events from sports to cultural events. The company employs graduates of various U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan, United States Department of State (DOS) and the United States Congress. Jam Group has a very wide range of activities.

The Musical Theater operates under Jam Group since 2018. Moreover, it is the only event agency, the only professional cheerleading company in Azerbaijan. It should be noted that the cheerleading team is actively cooperating with the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation. Also, the work of the Jam Group includes producing singers and musicians. The company also operates a dance studio, both professional and amateur.

Q: The Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater has once again presented a musical "Broadway Story" in the Azerbaijani language. What is this production about?

A: Broadway Story is my musical, which premiered in 2018 with the support of the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan. The musical was recently re-introduced to the audience. This time, it covered more social topics, the path of rehabilitation of people with disabilities through art. This is a social project embodied through the artistic side to draw people's attention to such initiatives.



Note that "Broadway Story" is a story of incredible love, devotion that has withstood all trials, the great power of art, capable of creating genuine miracles. The musical impresses the audience with an inspiring story, a variety of dance numbers, colorful costumes and scenery.



Q: What are other projects successfully implemented over the past years?



A: Over the past two years, Jam Group has produced around 50 musicals. Among the most successful productions presented to the public in recent times, it is worth noting children's and family musicals, including "The Corpse Bride", Donna's Story, which is a new interpretation of "Mama Mia" musical. All these musicals have been staged for the first time.

The Jam Group has also directed musicals such as "Moulin Rouge", "Chicago", "The Great Gatsby". Among children's musicals, Monsters, Corpse Bride, Encounter, Frozen are of special attention.

Q: What projects are expected in the future?

A: The program for next year is already scheduled. Several high-profile premieres are expected, such as "The Lion King", "Beauty and the Beast". The Greatest Showman will be staged in Russian on September 23. Recall that this musical was shown last year in English. The musical "Donna's Story" will be once again presented to the public on October 7. Furthermore, we are going to delight Baku audience with musicals dedicated to Halloween, including "Monsters", Coco", as well as the family musical "Corpse Bride". The musical "Beauty and the Beast" will be staged in early November. It is worth noting that the Jam Group closely cooperates with the Azerbaijan Youth Union, the Azerbaijan Dance Organization, the Children's Support Fund, and also holds major international events in the field of art, one of which is the Autumn Legend competition. The competition is scheduled for autumn and will last two days. Approximately 2,500 participants will take part in the competition. The event will be held with the organizational support of the Culture Ministry. The competition will be followed by the Azerbaijan Dance Cup and the Karabakh Art Competition. The competition is held every year and is a large-scale event in October-November.

