Azerbaijani fashion designer demonstrates her collection at Stockholm Int'l Fashion Fair [PHOTOS]

6 July 2023 15:46 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Fashion designer Gulnara Khalilova has demonstrated her collection "Karabakh" at the 7th Stockholm International Fashion Fair.

The exhibition took place at the Grand Hotel with the participation of a large number of local and international fashion lovers, the Swedish public and representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in this country, Azernews reports.

A total of five world-renowned designers presented their fashion collections at Stockholm International Fashion Fair.

The "Karabakh" collection consists of nine dresses, which combines the rich history of the nation and new fashion trends through ancient clothing traditions and Azerbaijani ornaments, aroused the interest of the event participants.

It should be noted that the exhibition of the "Karabakh" collection at the 7th Stockholm International Fashion Fair was organized with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Sweden.

Notably, Gulnara Khalilova's collections have been successfully exhibited at fashion weeks and international events in the USA, Britain, Sweden, Austria, Romania, Turkiye, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Norway, and other countries.

She is the author of a number of books dedicated to the traditions of clothing, including the history of Azerbaijan's national clothing, textbooks, and catalogs for higher education institutions.

Khalilova is a member of the Eurasian Ethno Designers Association. She also heads Azerbaijan National Clothing Center.

---

