Festival of Literature & Books of Turkic World brings together int'l book publishing houses [PHOTOS]

6 June 2023 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

The Second Festival of Literature and Books of the Turkic World has started in Baku.

The festival gathers over 50 publishing houses to encourage reading habits among people, Azernews reports.

This year the festival is distinguished by a more extensive program, which includes The Days of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and other countries.

Within the festival, book lovers can purchase scientific, educational and fictional publications, as well as paintings, graphic art works, handicrafts.

At the opening ceremony, war veterans of the First Karabakh War presented a musical composition. Then the living heros of the Second Karabakh War read poetic works of their own composition.

Recall that the project "Words of the Heroes!" was implemented by Soz (Word) literature project, launched by poetess Nigar Hasanzade to promote works of national poets and writers.

In his speech, the Chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, People's Writer Anar Rzayev noted that the Second Festival of Literature and Books of the Turkic World is being held in a significant year - the year, which marks the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Turkish Republic.

MP, People's poet Sabir Rustamkhanli, Vice-President of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, academician Dilgam Tagiyev and other public figures, writers, scientists stressed the festival`s importance.

In conclusion, the balloons with poems inside were released into the sky.

