Gunay Afandiyeva attends event marking TURKSOY's 30th anniversary [PHOTOS]

Within her working visit to Kazakhstan, the President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva has participated in the event held at the Library of the First President of Kazakhstan themed "The 30th Anniversary of TURKSOY: Results and Expectations".

TURKSOY Secretary-General Sultan Raev, President of the International Turkic Academy Shahin Mustafayev, Director of the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakitjan Temirbolat, Deputy Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Nurgisa Daueshov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kanat Tumysh, Deputy, Deputy of the Milli Majlis Hikmet Babaoglu, President of Otandastar Foundation Abzal Saparbekuli, and others attended the event, Azernews reports.

In her speech, Gunay Afandiyeva drew special attention to the fact that TURKSOY was the first organization established to strengthen relations between Turkic states after gaining their independence.

She congratulated TURKSOY on the occasion of its 30th anniversary and stated that the large number of events carried out by the organization over this time played a vital role in promoting the Turkic culture worldwide.

Gunay Afandiyeva also touched upon the mutual activities of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and TURKSOY, noting that these two international Turkic organizations always support each other.

Along with other works carried out by TURKSOY, Gunay Afandiyeva stressed the exceptional importance of the organization's "Cultural Capital of the Turkic World" project.

She mentioned the initiation of the large Days of Shusha project by the Foundation and its implementation in various cities in connection with the status of Shusha as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World for 2023.

The President of the Foundation noted that the historical and cultural heritage of Shusha, which has become a symbol of pride in the entire Turkic world after its liberation from occupation, has been promoted by the organization led by her through a series of events in Bursa and Tashkent.

Gunay Afandiyeva considered the celebration of Days of Shusha in the cities of the Turkic World as one of the best examples of cooperation between the Foundation and TURKSOY.

During the event, the President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva, as well as a number of state and cultural figures of the Turkic states were presented with the "30th Anniversary of TURKSOY" jubilee medal by TURKSOY Secretary-General Sultan Raev.

