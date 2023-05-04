Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation to expand ties with Kazakhstan [PHOTOS]

International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation intends to expand ties with Kazakhstan.

The President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva received the Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sports Askhat Oralov to discuss the prospects of cooperation, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, Askhat Oralov assessed the foundation activities as a valuable contribution to the preservation of the cultural heritage of the Turkish people and its transmission to future generations.

The foundation is always ready to support the projects implemented in the direction of promotion of the rich historical and cultural heritage of Kazakhstan, which is an integral part of the all-Turkish heritage. The minister emphasized the importance of strengthening cultural relations with Turkish Cooperation Organizations.

The president of the foundation spoke about the projects implemented by the organization.

Gunay Afandiyeva spoke about the foundation's close ties with Kazakhstan, the founding member country. She drew attention to the organization's work in different countries in promoting the legacy of the Kazakh poet and thinker Abay Kunanbayev and akyn-storyteller Zhambyl Zhabayev. She pointed out that a new book about Abay Kunanbayev was prepared by the foundation.

The sides also discussed the holding of the Otirar International Artists' Exhibition and the international scientific-practical conference on "Moral Values and Cultural Heritage of the Turkish People".

The meeting participants also touched upon the prospects for further strengthening of relations between the foundation and Kazakhstan.

Gunay Afandiyeva presented the books reflecting the cultural heritage of the Turkic World, published by Askhat Aralova Foundation.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

