National musician elected as member of Russian Composers' Union

Azerbaijani pianist and composer Riad Mammadov has been elected as a member of the Russian Composers' Union.

The decision was announced at the meeting of the Council of the Russian Composers' Union, Azernews reports.

Riad Mammadov is considered one of the few professional musicians in the world working in the jazz mugham genre.

The musician recorded a solo album with works by Tchaikovsky, Chopin, and Debussy, two vinyl records with his own piano pieces, and a single "Waiting for Aziza" in jazz mugham style.

In 2014, Riad was appointed special musical advisor for the 1st European Games Ceremonies under musical directors, maestro Teodor Currentzis, Vangelino Currentzis, and artistic director Dimitris Papaioannou.

He was a student of such prominent music teachers as V. Merjanov, A. Bonduryanskiy, M. Lidskiy, E. Nazirova, S. Beybutova, and others.

While studying, Riad became a scholarship holder of the Heydar Aliyev Presidential Fund. Upon graduating he was invited as a guest artist to the Tchaikovsky Opera and Ballet Theatre.

The musician has successfully performed in over 15 countries. He shared the same stage with the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra, Qara Qarayev State Chamber Orchestra, the Canadian Chamber Orchestra, the New Munich Orchestra, the State Academic Chamber orchestra of Novosibirsk Philharmonia, headed by famous conductors T. Currentzis, R. Abdullayev, M. Emelyanychev, A. Skoryer, T. Geokchayev, E. Quliyev, and others.

As a pianist, he has been a participant in such music festivals as the Niagara Music Festival (Canada), Diaghilev Festival (Russia), Primavera Classica Festival (Russia), Music ark project by V. Martinov (Russia), a Summer jazz festival in the Grand Hall of the Moscow Conservatory, the U. Hajibayli International festival (Azerbaijan), Caspian Jazz and Blues Festival, International Baku Jazz Festival (Azerbaijan), the International music festival in Gabala (Azerbaijan), Electro Jazz Festival in Electrotheatre named after Stanislavsky and others.

His performances have been broadcast on television and radio in Russia, Azerbaijan, Canada, Belgium and the U.S., and other countries.

Riad has extensive teaching experience. He is also an author of a number of scientific articles on the classification of genres in Azerbaijan's modern music.

