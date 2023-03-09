Special Representative of Kyrgyz President visits Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation

9 March 2023 10:59 (UTC+04:00)

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva has received the Special Representative of the Kyrgyz President Taalatbek Masadykov at the headquarters of the organization.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized that the common culture of the Turkic peoples is an important unifying factor in the development of mutual friendship and brotherly relations between the Turkic states in the modern era, Azernews reports.

The foundation's activity aimed at protection and promotion of the all-Turkic cultural heritage on a large scale were evaluated as an important contribution to the Turkic world.

The parties stressed the importance of the work reflecting and promoting the ancient values and rich culture of Kyrgyzstan carried out by the foundation.

They also touched upon a series of projects implemented by the foundation aimed at the in-depth study of the "Manas" epic, a spiritual monument of the Kyrgyz people, which is among the richest folklore treasures of the world.

Support for joint cooperation in the direction of further expanding relations between the foundation and Kyrgyzstan, a founding member state of the organization, was expressed as well.

Kyrgyz Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kairat Osmonaliev also took part in the meeting.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

