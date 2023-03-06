Heydar Aliyev Center to host Azerbaijani-Latvian exhibition

6 March 2023 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Heydar Aliyev Center will host joint Azerbaijani-Latvian art exhibition on March 9.

Co-organized by Latvian Embassy in Azerbaijan, the exhibition highlights the work of Mawlana Jalaluddin Rumi, a prominent poet, who lived in the 13th century, Azernews reports.

Rumi's ideas are devoted to spiritual uplift and perfection. The exhibition, which will last until April 3, will include art works by the Latvian artist Ieva Krūmiņa and the world-famous photographer Reza Deghati.

Ieva Krūmiņa is a member of the Art Academy of Latvia and the Association of Latvian Textile Artists.

In her art, Ieva Krūmiņa relies on the quote of the famous Latvian poet and writer Imants Ziedonis: "Do not live without love, the world is insignificant without love!", trying to study similar, common shades between peoples. Her art works convey to people a message to fix the world with threads of love.

World-famous photojournalist Reza Deghati (known as Reza) sheds light on wars and military conflicts as well as the beauty of humanity.

His works have been published in National Geographic, Time, Stern, Newsweek, and Paris Match magazines.

He is the author of around 30 books and winner of numerous awards. Reza's photo work that illustrates Rumi's ideas revolving around a mystical dance convey the theme of the energy cycle between earth and sky, was published on the cover of National Geographic magazine in 1994.

The photographer was also awarded the National Order of Merit of France and Azerbaijan's Dostlug Order (Order of Friendship).

---

