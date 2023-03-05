Azernews.Az

Akcent group gives concert in Heydar Aliyev Palace

5 March 2023 14:50 (UTC+04:00)
A concert of the world-famous Akcent group took place in the Heydar Aliyev Palace, Azernews reports.

The pop-music group, which won the hearts of millions with its unique hits, performed in front of its fans with songs from its repertoire. World-famous singer Adrian Sina's performance was met with applause.

It should be noted that the Akcent group was founded in Romania in 1999 by Adrian Sina. Songs and albums released at different times quickly became hits and brought great success to the group not only in Romania but all over the world.

