State Academic Musical Theater to please theater lovers with new productions [PHOTO]

1 March 2023 15:04 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijani State Academic Musical Theater is going to please theater lovers with new productions.

The play Believe In My Song will be presented to the audience on March 8, Azernews reports.

The theater production The Alchemist will be staged on March 9, while My Mother's Book will be shown on March 10.

The music for Believe In My Song was composed by People's Artist Polad Bulbuloglu. The play is staged by the director of Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater, Javid Imamverdiyev.

Honored Art Worker Faxraddin Atayev (conductor), Vusal Rahim (production designer), Nigar Shaxmuradova (choreographer), and Honored Artist Vagif Mastanov (choirmaster) have worked on the play.

The theater production The Alchemist is based on Mirza Fatali Axundov's work The Story of Molla Ibrahimkhalil the Alchemist.

The music of the play belongs to People's Artist, composer Siyavush Karimi.

The play is staged by Honored Art Worker Bahram Osmanov and Elmaddin Dadashov, the production designer is Sevinj Hasanova, choirmaster-Honored Artist Vagif Mastanov, and the director's assistant is Tamilla Aslanova.

The theater production My Mother's Book is based on Jalil Mammadguluzada's novel.

The project unites talented actors from different theaters, who present Jalil Mammadguluzada's novel in a new way with a modern twist.

The theater production tells about three brothers, who constantly argue over differences in their language, religion, and worldviews.

The mother urges her sons not to forget about national values, and to learn their native language, while the sons strive to meet the demands of the modern world and new trends. Disagreements between sons break the mother's heart.

The production director of the play is Irada Gozalova, the translator is Tarlan Rasulov; the production designer is Vusal Rahim, and the video engineer is Murad Hasanov. People's Artist Parviz Mammadrzayev and director Zaur Aliyev worked on battle scenes and dance staging.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz