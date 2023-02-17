SmArt Community holds literary evening [PHOTO]

17 February 2023 17:38 (UTC+04:00)

"BeeArif by my Dom" restaurant has hosted a literary evening organized by SmArt Community.

Acclaimed designer, project creator, and businesswoman Sabina Zulalova, and Public Programme Manager at YARAT Contemporary Art Space, well-known writer and art manager Ulviya Akhundova are the co-founders of the project, Azernews reports.

The evening gave the audience a wonderful opportunity to lively communicate with the First Secretary of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, People's Writer Chingiz Abdullayev, whose works are published in record editions around the world and translated into over 30 languages.

The performance of the finalists of the competition for young writers, which took place the day before, was of particular interest at the event. The main goal of the contest was to identify new names and introduce young authors to more experienced colleagues and representatives of publishing houses.

In their works, all contestants touched on the theme of love in its broadest sense.

Five finalists of the competition had the opportunity to present their stories to the jury, which included People's Writer Chingiz Abdullayev, director of the Baku Book Centre Gunel Rzayeva, the founder of the Ali and Nino chain of stores Nigar Kocharli, as well as the poetess, author of the Söz (Word) project Nigar Hasanzade.

The project organizers also plan to publish a literary almanac with the support of the Çaşıoğlu Publishing House in the near future, which will include new, more voluminous works by the winners of the competition.

Notably, SmArt Community is a platform that brings together people of the same interests. The goal of the project is to form a community of energetic and successful people who strive for self-development and are open to new ideas.

Within the project, the audience is offered lectures, and master classes on various topics from experts from various fields (business, design, psychology, architecture, etc.). Meetings are taking place at different venues regularly 5-6 times a year.

Each invited specialist has unique skills and information, and the format of each event is thought out in such a way as to provide you with quality leisure time.

