By Laman Ismayilova

An international jazz conference has been held on the Baku International Jazz Day.

The conference at Coffee & Jazz restaurant was held with live discussions and virtually the participation of foreign experts. The meeting was moderated by musicologist and jazz expert Turan Mammadaliyeva.

The conference was opened by a jazz teacher and researcher, associate professor of the R. Glier Kyiv Municipal Academy of Music Veronika Tormakhova, who spoke about the history of Ukrainian jazz.

Her speech was accompanied by a video presentation about Ukraine's jazz scene.

Azerbaijani musicologist, journalist, and jazz expert Natavan Huseynova raised the issue of the lack of self-criticism in jazz performance.

Baku Music Academy Professor Lala Rzayeva as well as a student of the Baku branch of Moscow State University Orkhan Babazada and musicologist, researcher, and publicist Fariza Babayeva took an active part in discussions.

A jazzman from Tajikistan, art director of the Ethno-Jazz Festival in Dushanbe Jasur Khalilov touched upon the festival traditions and jazz education.

A short excursion into modern Estonian jazz was presented by Irina Svenson (Tallinn).

Executive director of the Igor Butman Foundation Roman Khristyuk spoke about the peculiarities of festivals in Russia, the success of musical projects, and their guiding principles.

Pianist and organizer, art manager of several festivals in Bishkek, including Jazz Bishkek Spring, Munara Korpotaeva addressed the issues of musical education.

Musicologist and lecturer at the Baku Music Academy Aybaniz Novrasli highlighted the main problems of jazz performance.

At the end of the discussion, the participants came to a decision to build a common jazz platform for communication, partnership, and intercultural dialogue.

The concert timed to the International Jazz Day aroused great public interest.

Notably, the discussion was held during the International Jazz Day celebrated annually on April 30.

As part of the celebration, jazz concerts were held by the Culture Ministry in the International Mugham Center, the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater from April 29 to May 4.

