By Laman Ismayilova

Thirty years have passed since the establishment of diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and Greece.

Over these years, the two countries have successfully cooperated in many areas, in particular, economy, culture, sports, education, etc.

Both countries are full members of the Council of Europe, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), and the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC).

Greece was the first European Union member country that wanted to directly import gas from Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani State University of Culture (ASUCA) has hosted an event to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The event was attended by the members of diplomatic missions operating in Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the event, Greek Ambassador Nikolaos Piperigkos stressed the importance of cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Greece.

The ambassador noted great opportunities for cooperation in the spheres of theater and music. In conclusion, Mr. Nikolaos Piperigkos expressed his gratitude to Aydin Sadikov, the curator of the photo exhibition dedicated to Greece.

A new project Sanki Antika was presented to the guests of the event. The project featured colorful paintings by students of the Fine Arts Department. The artworks were inspired by Greek mythology.

At the same time, famous photographer Aydin Sadikov presented his series of photographs, called "Chronicle of Myths".

The theme of ancient myths and old urban legends takes a special place in the photographer's work.

The exhibition included 20 photographs that captured Greece's magnificent sights soaked in mythology including the Aphrodite statue, the Temple of Olympian Zeus, and the Ancient Theatre of Epidaurus. The photographer provided insight into each photo.

Notably, Aydin Sadikov is the author of many interesting international cultural projects and photo exhibitions. His photo works have been successfully held in Hungary, Greece, Poland, Israel, and other countries.

Next, SABAH group students presented an excerpt from Sophocles's tragedy "Oedipus" while Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra performed Iannis Xenakis's music pieces.

To recap, students of a theater faculty students performed Sirtaki Greek Dance.

All project participants were awarded certificates.

