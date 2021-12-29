By Laman Ismayilova

The results of International Essay Competition "Nizami-poet for all humanity" have been announced.

The essay contest was initiated by the Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum, (ICYF-ERC) to mark the 880th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi.

Around 150 young people from over 10 OIC member-countries submitted their essays to the jury of experts, containing information about Nizami's poetry and philosophy.

According to the jury's decision, the first place went to Otabek Narimonov (Uzbekistan), second to Gulchexra Saidova (Uzbekistan) while Rizky Citra Anugerah (Indonesia) ranked third. Moreover, two participants from Pakistan received special prizes.

It should be noted that, events dedicated to the Nizami Ganjavi's 880th anniversary were held in some countries of the world with the organization and partnership of the ICYF-ERC.

The main goals of such events are to contribute to the establishment of cultural relationships between peoples, getting information about the cultures by the youth and dissemination of Nizami's heritage in Islamic domain.

