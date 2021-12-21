By Laman Ismayilova

International Mugham Center and the Hungarian Cultural Heritage have signed a memorandum on cultural cooperation.

The memorandum will contribute to the expansion of cultural ties between the countries and the promotion of mugham art and Azerbaijani music.

At the signing ceremony, the director of Mugham Center, People's Artist Murad Huseynov informed the meeting participants about the center's activities.

The Mugham Center also touched upon Azerbaijan's musical culture and mugham art.

In his speech, Murad Huseynov noted the state's attention to the country's cultural legacy and the efforts of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva aimed at promoting mugham art worldwide.

He stressed that the International Mugham Center attaches particular importance to international ties.

Director of the Hungarian Cultural Heritage Pal Istvan shared his opinion on cultural partnership between the Mugham Center and Hungarian musical ensembles in the field of promoting ethnic music. He stressed the importance of holding joint exhibitions, research and concert programes within the framework of cooperation.

The sides exchanged views on mutual projects, including festivals in Hungary and Azerbaijan to promote musical traditions of both countries.

The Mugham Center is constantly expanding its activities, holding numerous international projects, concert programs, seminars and conferences aimed at promoting mugham art.

The musical institution is actively expanding international ties with cultural institutions.

The director of the Mugham Center Murad Huseynov has recently met with the head of the Uzbek National Center of Makom Art Saibjan Begmatov to discuss the partnership in various areas.

The sides agreed on a cultural partnership with the Uzbek National Center of Makom.

The heads of cultural institutions discussed promising areas of interaction, including in the promotion of national music, in the mutual study and research of the mugham and the art of makom, known as the Uzbek professional music of oral folk traditions.

An agreement was reached on the exchange of experience between researchers of the two countries.

