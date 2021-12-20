By Laman Ismayilova

Sona Azizova, Azerbaijan's entry for Junior Eurovision Song Contest, has successfully performed in France.

The singer won fifth place in the song contest held at the prestigious arts center La Seine Musicale in Paris.

Dazzling performance

Sona Azizova mesmerized Junior Eurovision fans with a song "One Of Those Days" composed by Maria Broberg, Francisco Farie, Martin Wijk, Hampus Evrenius. Javid Shahbasbekov and Sona Azizova wrote the Azerbaijani version of the song.

The young talent performed under the number 14 dressed in a beautiful white gown.

Sona Azizova looked very confident on the stage. She was warmly supported by the Azerbaijani delegation led by producer and composer Isa Melikov.

Junior Eurovision Voting

Azerbaijani entry scored 151 points, including the results of the jury (109 points) and audience (42 points) voting.

As for the professional jury, the points came from Germany (2 points), Georgia (10), Poland (10), Malta (2), Italy (12), Bulgaria (7), Russia (10), Ireland voted for the representative of Azerbaijan. (1), Kazakhstan (10), Albania (1), Ukraine (12), Netherlands (8), Spain (5), Serbia (6), North Macedonia (3), Portugal (10).

The results of the voting of the Azerbaijani jury were announced live by Sona Azizova's brother, 9-year-old Suleyman Azizov.

Notably, Azerbaijan debuted in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2012.

Azerbaijan's previous entries included duet Suada Alakbarova and Omar Sultanov (2012), Rustam Karimov (2013) and Fidan Huseynova (2018).

---

