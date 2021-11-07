By Laman Ismayilova

A documentary film "Shusha, you are free!" has been premiered on the eve of Victory Day, celebrated on November 8.

The film was co-produced by Baku Media Center and Salnamafilm studio with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

A historical documentary film "We", co-produced by Baku Media Center and Azerbaijanfilm studio was also screened as part of the event.

Heroes of the 44-day Patriotic War, veterans of the first Karabakh war, representatives of state structures, cultural and scientific workers attended the event. A memory of the martyrs was honored with a minute of silence.

Next, the Culture Minister Anar Karimov addressed the event.

He expressed his gratitude to the president of the Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva, Salnamefilm and Azerbaijanfilm studios for the implementation of major projects.

"These films reflect the valor of our brave warriors, the fearlessness of heroes who risked their lives for the liberation of our lands, the unity and greatness of our people, our fighting spirit and desire to restore the triumph of justice," the Minister added.

Furthermore, the film crew and main heroes of films - ghazis of the Patriotic War were invited to the stage.

Director of the film "Shusha, you are free!" Javidan Sharifov spoke about the filming process.

A special film crew was sent to the combat zone and filmed the historical moments of the Shusha liberation. The film shows real scenes of battles which have never been seen before.

On behalf of the president of the Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva, the executive director of the Baku Media Center Orman Aliyev expressed gratitude to the film crew for hard work and the relevant structures for support provided to the film.

A documentary "Shusha, you are free!" was accompanied by a storm of applause.

The film provides insight into some interesting details of the "Shusha operation", one of the brightest pages of modern military history.

It also contains interviews with Azerbaijani valiant soldiers and officers - participants of the operation and exclusive footage taken during the battles for the city of Shusha.

The director of the film is Javidan Sharifov, producers-Nazim Huseynov and Orman Aliyev.

The historical-documentary "We" tells about the bravery of the servicemen who fought on the front line for 44 days and the unity of the Azerbaijani people supporting the army.

The film reflects the patriotic spirit of Azerbaijani soldiers and ordinary citizens during the war, their emotions, experiences and, most importantly, the absolute confidence of every Azerbaijani in Victory.

The documentary features interviews of the Azerbaijani citizens, whose videos, photos, statuses have become the most discussed on the social network.

In the film, they share their experiences and memories. In mid-October, the film was awarded a special jury prize at the 6th International Festival of Documentary Films of the Turkic World in Istanbul.

The author of the idea and the director of the film is Orman Aliyev, producer is the director of the Azerbaijanfilm studio Fariz Ahmadov.

A photo exposition which includes images from the film was also presented as part of the event.

