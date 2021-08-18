By Laman Ismayilova

National History Museum has presented an exhibition "Nizami and Azerbaijani Atabeks state" to mark the poet's 880th anniversary.

This year is also the 885th anniversary of the establishment of Azerbaijani Atabeks state that played a vital role in the development of Azerbaijani statehood.

Over 200 exhibits have been displayed as part of the exhibition aimed at promoting Nizami Ganjavi's legacy and the life of the state he lived in through exhibition.

Historical exhibits were presented by the Funds of Archaeology, Ethnography, Auxiliary historical materials, Numismatics, Weapons and Banners, Special Fund and Library of the Museum.

The exhibits concerning the 12th and the early 13th centuries were discovered in Ganja, Beylagan, Barda, Mingachevir, Shabran, Nakhchivan.

Some exhibits are showcased to visitors for the first time. For example, among displayed exhibits is the book "Sheikh Nizami.

His autobiography" by Mirza Muhammad Akhundov written in old alphabet and published in Ganja in 1909.

National Museum of History is one of the architectural pearls of the country, dating back to the 19th century.

The largest museum in the country was originally the private residence of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, who was the famous national oil baron remembered for his generous philanthropy.

Over 300,000 items are assembled in 10 collections in the museum, including a valuable library consisting mainly of unique books.

There are several departments in the museum: Modern history, Ethnography department, Department of ancient and medieval history, Scientific excursion department, Laboratory for museum restoration, Fund of Numismatics, etc.

The museum's collections provide insight into the history of Azerbaijan from past to present.

House museum of Azerbaijan’s philanthropist, oil baron Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev was re-opened on June 17 after restoration and reconstruction work.

The museum's opening was in line with the 100th anniversary of the National History Museum of Azerbaijan.

Additionally, the museum displayed new exhibits, stored in its fund, including paintings, documents, photographs, orders and books.

