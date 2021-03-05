By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Anar Karimov and the Chief Advisor to the Turkish President Yalçın Topçu have exchanged views on deepening cultural cooperation between the two countries and implementing joint projects to promote a common historical heritage and values durig Karimov's visit to Turkey this week.

Yalçın Topçu congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the historic victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, as well as on the determination and struggle shown to the whole world.

He stressed that Turkey, which has supported the brotherly country since the first day of the war, has always stood by Azerbaijan.

The Minister Anar Karimov stressed the support of the Turkish state and people to Azerbaijan, especially the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He emphasized the importance of continuing this unity and cooperation in the cultural sphere.

Anar Karimov noted Armenia's policy of falsification and misappropriation of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage continues.

He expressed his confidence that the joint efforts of Azerbaijan and Turkey to convey the historical truth to the world community will make a significant contribution to the struggle against falsification.

The Culture Minister also discussed the partnership in media sphere with the Head of the Public Relations Department of the Turkish Presidential Administration Fakhraddin Altun.

The Head of the Public Relations Department stressed Azerbaijan and Turkey closely cooperated in the media field during the 44-day Patriotic War.

Fakhraddin Altun said that Turkey shows solidarity with Azerbaijan in conveying to the world the scale of damage caused to the cultural heritage by Armenia in the liberated territories.

He also drew attention to the fact that cooperation strengthened between the fraternal countries in the cultural sphere as well.

It was noted at the meeting that the book "Victory in Karabakh in 44 Days", published in three languages ​​by the Public Relations Department of the Turkish Presidential Administration, is a symbol of Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood.

The Culture Minister thanked Turkish side for supporting Azerbaijan. He noted that a campaign under the name "Peace for Culture" will be launched to demonstrate to the world the scale of the damage caused by Armenia's material and spiritual heritage in Karabakh.

The sides discussed issues of media, communication policy, cultural relations and exchanged views on other topics of mutual interest.

The Culture Minister also attended an exhibition of books and paintings timed to the 880th anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi in ​​Ankara.

The event was co-organized by TURKSOY, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkey, Azerbaijan Culture and the National Library of Azerbaijan.

TURKSOY Secretary General Dusen Kaseinov, the Culture Minister Anar Karimov and Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Turkey Khazar Ibrahim addressed the opening ceremony.

Dusen Kaseinov named Ganjavi's work as an inexhaustible literary treasure for the whole world. He stressed that TURKSOY will support the holding of events dedicated to the great poet.

The Culture Minister Anar Karimov thanked TURKOY and the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism for hosting cultural events dedicated to Nizami Ganjavi and Azerbaijani artist Mikayil Abdullayev.

He emphasized that both the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism and TURKSOY have always paid attention to prominent figures of Azerbaijan, as well as Nizami Ganjavi.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkey Khazar Ibrahim said that Nizami Ganjavi's legacy and his ideas are great examples for many generations. He also stressed that Azerbaijan and Turkey will continue to present spiritual treasure to the world as fraternal nations.

After the speeches, the officials view the book exhibition of Nizami Ganjavi's works and publications from the Nizami Ganjavi Fund.

A music piece "Without You" composed by Uzeyir Hajibeyli to Nizami's ghazal was also performed as part of the event.

Furthermore, TURKSOY Secretary General and the Culture Minister exchanged views on future joint activities.

Dusen Kaseinov expressed his readiness to continue the work on holding Cultural Capital of the Turkic World and European Capital of Culture projects in partnership with Azerbaijan and member countries.

TURKSOY Secretary General also announced the awarding of TURKSOY Press awards to journalists of the Turkic world who wrote about Karabakh region this year. He suggested that the award ceremony be held in Baku. After the awarding ceremony, he proposed to visit Karabakh region.

The Minister Anar Karimov noted that this proposal will be considered in future.

Anar Karimov also met with a group of Azerbaijani culture and art figures living and working in Turkey at the TURKSOY headquarters, including artistic director and conductor of TRT Ankara Radio Choir, People's Artist Elnara Karimova, young violinist, Honored Artist Togrul Ganiyev, pianist Narmina Ganiyeva and many others.

The sides exchanged views on the activities of Azerbaijani cultural figures in Turkey, promotion of Azerbaijani culture and art in Turkey as well as prospects of cooperation with the Culture Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The Minister of Culture also met with Chairman of the National Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Commission of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Emrullah İşler .

During the meeting, Emrullah İşler stressed that t the determination of the Azerbaijani people and the courage of the Azerbaijani soldier in this war of rights were met with great pride in Turkish society. He stressed the importance of the delegation's visit to Turkey, adding that this visit will contribute to the strengthening of ties between the two countries.

The Minister Anar Karimov stressed Turkey's support for Azerbaijan in the 2002 Nargono-Karabakh War.

At the end of the meeting, the Minister presented books reflecting Karabakh culture to Emrullah İşler.

The Culture Minister also visited the Turkish Presidential Library in Ankara.

He was informed about the history of the library and its activities in accordance with modern requirements. Anar Karimov got acquainted with the exhibition on the history of the Turkish Republic.

The Minister of Culture presented books about Azerbaijan including Karabakh, to the Turkish Presidential Library.

