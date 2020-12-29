By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's Culture Ministry is pleased to announce a new project "Return to the Homeland: Customs and Traditions of Karabakh".

The project aims at revival of culture on Azerbaijan's liberated territories

Citizens from Karabakh who wish to take part in the project can provide detailed information (memoirs, written information, photo and video materials) about the traditions that have historically developed in there.

Information can be sent to the following e-mail addresses:

[email protected] and pressmedeniy[email protected]

Please, indicate the name of the project in the subject line as well as submit it through the official pages of the department on social networks.

--

