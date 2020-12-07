By Laman Ismayilova

The Hungarian Embassy in Baku has awarded Azerbaijani photographer Aydin Sadikhov with the Hungarian Bronze Cross of Merit.

The resolution on the decoration was signed by Mr. Janos Ader, President of Hungary in recognition of Mr. Sadikhov’s role in strengthening the Hungarian-Azerbaijani cultural relations.

The Hungarian Bronze Cross of Merit was presented to the national photographer by the Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Viktor Szederkenyi.

Since 2015, several exhibitions of Aydin Sadikhov have been held in Azerbaijan and across Europe.

In 2018, his photographs of his first trip to Hungary, compiled in an album titled "Hungary - through the eyes of an Azerbaijani photographer”, were presented at the Hungarian National Day reception in Baku.

In 2019, an exhibition of his photographs of Azerbaijan was presented at the Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest.

Moreover, the Embassy presented a selection of Mr. Sadikhov’s photographs of Hungarian sculptures last year.

He also contributed to the implementation of several other Hungarian projects in Azerbaijan.

Now, Aydin Sadikhov is organizing a new exhibition of his photographs called "Treasures of Hungary".

Through these activities, the photographer brought the two countries even closer together.

Earlier, the Hungarian Embassy in Baku awarded chief conductor of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev and director of the Medeniyyet TV Ramil Gasimov with the Hungarian Golden Cross of Merit.

The art figures were awarded for special services in the field of culture and contribution to Baku-Budapest ties under the relevant decrees by Hungarian President János Áderand and Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz