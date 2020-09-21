By Laman Ismayilova

Mingachevir State Drama Theater has premiered the play "Sara" in Shamakhi. The event took place in the17th-century Kalakhana memorial complex.

For the first time in country, the play was staged against the backdrop of historical monuments. The performance is based on the legend "Apardı seller Saranı", Trend Life reported.

The open-air performance was staged by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Ella Yagubova, Honored Artist Shikhi Yagubov, actors Aygun Fatullayeva, Aydin Guliyev and others. Honored Artist Bahram Osmanov worked on the staging, production director - Javid Tavakkul, production designer - Honored Artist Rafael Gashimov, music - Elnur Rasulov.

The Mingachevir State Drama Theater is known for its vigorous activity both in Azerbaijan and abroad.

The Mingachevir State Drama Theater was founded in 1968, its activities began in 1969 with the play "Diamond" by Jafar Jabbarli.

Over the years, the theater team has staged more than 300 performances based on the works of Azerbaijani and foreign playwrights.

The theater has performed in most cities and regions of Azerbaijan, as well as with tours in Turkey, Georgia, Russia.

In 2018, the theater celebrated its 50th anniversary, bringing together prominent art and public figures. The Cultural Ministry and Azerbaijan Union of Theater Workers awarded the theater workers with diplomas.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz