By Laman Ismayilova

A feature film "Farida" will be screened at Sochi International Film Festival & Awards. The film will be presented in the festival's competition, Trend Life reported.

SIFFA is the largest Russian-British Open film festival in Russia which takes place in Sochi, Russia.

The film festival has been held twice a year since 2016 in Sochu (December) and London (England). The second name of the festival is "Irida" in honor of the ancient Greek rainbow goddess.

The event was canceled in London this year amid coronavirus pandemic. The festival will take place in Sochi on November 3-7. The international jury will be headed by Russian director Vladimir Khotinenko.

The film "Farida tells about a young lady with hearing problems from the village of Khinalig, who comes to St. Petersburg to find her husband. She doesn't know anything about where he is now. The big city brings her together and divorces her with different people and turns her life upside down.

The main role in the film is played by the young actress Maryam Ibragimova. The cast also includes Abdukarim Nasirov, Dilya Ulasheva and others.

Screenplay and director of the film Ksenia Lagutina, cameraman Dmitry Nagovsky, sound engineer Alexander Demyanov, costume designer Philip Nyrkov, make-up artist Alexandra Kosvintseva, producer Nariman Mammadov.

The feature film was shot by the Narimanfilm film company in cooperation with the St. Petersburg School of New Cinema. The film was shot in the genre of drama. The filming took place in St. Petersburg.

The drama has been named best at the 4th Gorky Fest Film Festival of Contemporary Cinema. ("Best Director"). Moreover, the drama took the third place at the 9th Moscow Film Festival "Bydem jhit" and won the prize in "Best Actress" category.